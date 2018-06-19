IraqForeign Ministry condemns strikes it says killed Iraqis

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has condemned the targeting of pro-Syria paramilitary troops in eastern Syria after an airstrike killed mostly Iraqi Shiite forces.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed "rejection and condemnation of airstrikes targeting troops deployed in areas where they are fighting Daesh, whether in Iraq or Syria." Daesh is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

The statement said targeting these troops "is a support to Daesh" and called for coordination between the U.S.-led coalition and troops on the ground.

Iraqi Shiite forces and Syria accused the U.S.-led coalition of conducting the Sunday airstrikes along the Iraq-Syria border, killing 22 fighters.

U.S. military spokesman Col. Sean Ryan denied the strikes were carried out by U.S. or coalition forces, but said they were looking into it.