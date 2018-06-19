President Duterte will not allow justice for those killed by his war on drugs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte said that those killed during his war on drugs will not receive justice through the courts during a speech today.

"If you think that you can get justice simply because you lost somebody who's a bull-s*** into drugs, I'm sorry to tell you I will not allow it," said the President, reported Reuters.

Duterte went on to say that police or military officers will not go to jail for the death of drug dealers or users.

In February 2018, the Philippine National Police said that 3,968 drug suspects had been killed, while the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines estimates more than 13,000 had been killed during the war on drugs, according to Human Rights Watch.

Police claim those killed during police operations were armed and had resisted arrest. Human Rights Watch and Reuters have separately reported that police had falsified evidence to get away with murder.