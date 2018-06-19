Vincent Fournier Joins Binary Tree as Chief Innovation Officer

KENDALL PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Binary Tree has named Vincent Fournier as its first chief innovation officer, reporting to CEO Nick Wilkinson. In this critical executive management role, Vincent will lead a fast-paced, innovative, and collaborative team that helps power digital transformation. His team will develop new products and services to meet the urgent and pervasive needs of customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005126/en/

Vincent Fournier, Chief Innovation Officer at Binary Tree. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The appointment of Vincent to this important new role is a key part of our strategy to define and accelerate the next phase of growth for Binary Tree and continue to drive our competitive advantage,” said Binary Tree CEO Nick Wilkinson. “We have a clear strategy, focused on transformation, innovation and the evolution of Binary Tree within the broader Microsoft ecosystem.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Binary Tree during such a transformative time,” said Vincent. “I am excited by the business’ appetite for creativity and innovation and am very much looking forward to developing longer-term strategies and initiatives that will result in profitable returns for Binary Tree.”

With more than 20 years’ experience as a business-focused technology leader, Vincent has driven digital transformation, strategic cloud adoption, and product development initiatives across diverse organizations from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Before joining Binary Tree, he served as CIO for BitTitan and Attunix. He previously held leadership roles at Avanade, and Unisys. Vincent’s a long-standing Microsoft partner, with deep relationships across the partner community and Microsoft globally.

About Binary Tree

Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 8,000 global clients and 42 million users, including 7.5 million users to Office 365. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company’s business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so that clients can stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree’s experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005126/en/

CONTACT: Binary Tree

Media contact:

AmyKelly Petruzzella, 904-337-4969

Senior Director, Global Marketing

amykelly.petruzzella@binarytree.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Binary Tree

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 03:00 AM/DISC: 06/19/2018 03:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005126/en