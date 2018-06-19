Photo of the Day: Mother of all melons spotted in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the melon harvest is underway in Taiwan, images have surfaced on social media of a massive melon being hauled away in a blue flatbed truck.

A photo was recently posted of the gargantuan gourd on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) with the heading "Is this a real watermelon?" The post also included a video of a blue truck hauling the mammoth melon tightly bound with rope and padded to protect it from damage.

The original post received 18,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, including:

"This is astonishing!"

"Super cool, it's so huge!"

"How was this gown?"

"How long would it take to finish eating such a huge one?"

"Who's hidden inside?"

"A working student is inside? Let me out!"



Photo from Breaking News Commune (爆料公社)

However, another netizen was not convinced, "This giant watermelon is fake!" The netizen said it is a display model made out of "fiberglass" used by a watermelon seller for many years. The netizen claimed that the fake watermelon cost NT$60,000 to make and was used by the melon merchant to attract customers.