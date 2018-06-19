Sacked US Embassy guards in Cambodia stage protest

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Almost three dozen security guards fired by the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography on smartphones they used for work have held a protest demanding proper compensation from their former employer.

The protesting guards said Tuesday that they had been sacked without a full explanation and not according to the law.

They acknowledged that some pornographic images had been shared but argued that it had been on a private chat group they had set up on Facebook Messenger and not the embassy official chat group. Reports in Cambodia media had said some images featured people under the age of 18.

An embassy spokesman said it did not comment on internal personnel matters, but took the problem of child pornography seriously and also respected the right to peaceful protest.