|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Boston
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Toronto
|33
|38
|.465
|15
|Tampa Bay
|33
|39
|.458
|15½
|Baltimore
|20
|50
|.286
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Detroit
|36
|37
|.493
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|47
|.338
|14
|Kansas City
|22
|50
|.306
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Seattle
|46
|26
|.639
|2
|Los Angeles
|38
|35
|.521
|10½
|Oakland
|36
|36
|.500
|12
|Texas
|30
|44
|.405
|19
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 10, Miami 4
Toronto 8, Washington 6
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, Kansas City 4
Texas 13, Colorado 12
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Boston 9, Seattle 3
|Monday's Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Toronto (Garcia 2-5), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 3-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-7), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.