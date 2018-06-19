South Korea says US drills suspended to aid talks with North

A photo showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed as a member of People's Democratic Party stands to oppose
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, U.S. and South Korean army soldiers pose on a floating bridge on the Hantan river after a river crossing oper
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, South Korean army soldiers aim their machine guns during the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in Yongin
FILE - In this file photo Sept. 18, 2017 provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, F-35B stealth fighter jets and South Ko
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016 file photo, South Korean army soldiers conduct an anti-terror drill as part of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise, at the Na
FILE - In this March 12, 2016, file photo, Marines of the U.S., left, and South Korea wearing blue headbands on their helmets, take positions after la
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, South Korean police officers rappel down from a helicopter during an anti-terror drill as part of Ulchi Free
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says a joint military exercise scheduled with the U.S. has been suspended to support ongoing talks both countries have with North Korea.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said Tuesday that her government believes the decision will help maintain momentum in the talks.
She spoke after the U.S. and South Korea announced that the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills slated for August have been called off.
The announcement was widely anticipated following President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week.
Trump said after the summit that he would suspend the U.S. military's "war games" with South Korea unless the talks on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program break down. His statement appeared to catch both South Korea and the Pentagon by surprise.