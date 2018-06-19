Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|011—2
|6
|3
|Cleveland
|031
|011
|00x—6
|9
|1
Covey, Santiago (6), Minaya (6), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Bauer, Marshall (8), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 6-5. L_Covey 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Davidson (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|202
|000
|000—4
|4
|3
|Houston
|000
|201
|002—5
|10
|1
Stanek, Venters (2), Andriese (3), Alvarado (6), Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and W.Ramos; Cole, Harris (8), McHugh (9) and McCann, Stassi. W_McHugh 2-0. L_Romo 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (9).
___
|Texas
|104
|000
|010—6
|8
|2
|Kansas City
|002
|100
|000—3
|9
|0
Colon, Diekman (7), Barnette (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Kennedy, Flynn (7), Peralta (7), Grimm (9) and S.Perez. W_Colon 4-4. L_Kennedy 1-7. Sv_Kela (16). HRs_Texas, Choo (13), Beltre (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|210
|000—3
|9
|0
|Washington
|120
|002
|00x—5
|8
|1
Tanaka, Green (6), Shreve (7), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez; G.Gonzalez, Wander Suero (6), Sammy Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Pedro Severino. W_Wander Suero 1-0. L_Green 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_New York, Austin (8). Washington, Soto (6), Rendon (6).
___
|New York
|100
|020
|100—4
|9
|0
|Washington
|010
|100
|000—2
|7
|1
Gray, Holder (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine; Fedde, Collins (6), Wander Suero (6), Sammy Solis (7), Kelley (8), Grace (9) and Pedro Severino. W_Gray 5-4. L_Fedde 0-2. Sv_Chapman (21). HRs_New York, Hicks (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|10x—1
|7
|0
Chacin, Hader (7), Barnes (8) and Kratz; T.Williams, Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 6-4. L_Chacin 6-2. Sv_Vazquez (14).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|102
|1—5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|000
|000
|2—6
|8
|1
Mikolas, Mayers (6), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9), Bowman (10) and Molina; Pivetta, E.Ramos (8), Arano (9), Morgan (9), Thompson (10) and Knapp. W_Thompson 1-0. L_Bowman 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (7), Carpenter (11), Pham (11). Philadelphia, Herrera (10).
___
|New York
|110
|100
|126—12
|15
|1
|Colorado
|010
|000
|100—
|2
|5
|0
deGrom, Sewald (9) and Mesoraco; T.Anderson, Musgrave (6), McGee (8), Hoffman (9), Pounders (9) and T.Murphy. W_deGrom 5-2. L_T.Anderson 4-2. HRs_New York, Flores (4), Nimmo 2 (12), Mesoraco (6).
___
|Miami
|000
|020
|003—5
|8
|2
|San Francisco
|031
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
C.Smith, Rucinski (5), Guerrero (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto, Holaday; Suarez, Dyson (7), Strickland (9), Watson (9) and Posey. W_Guerrero 1-2. L_Strickland 3-3. Sv_Barraclough (6). HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (6).