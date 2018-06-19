  1. Home
Nimmo, Mets finally support deGrom in 12-2 win over Rockies

By DENNIS GEORGATOS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/19 12:19

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo rounds the bases to score an in the park home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches the flight of a home run ball hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Harrison Musgrave during the seventh inning

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 18, 2018, in

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) high fives Amed Rosario (1) after the team's 12-2 win over the Colorado Rockies a baseball game, Monday, June 18, 201

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brooks Pounders hangs his head in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Mon

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered twice during a huge night at the plate, including an inside-the-park shot to begin the game, and the New York Mets finally gave Jacob deGrom some run support Monday night in a 12-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Wilmer Flores and Devin Mesoraco also went deep for New York, which won its their third straight. Nimmo had four hits and set a career high with four RBIs — one night after his go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning staved off defeat for the Mets and rallied them to a win at Arizona.

After pitching in terrible luck for weeks as New York's hitters slumped, deGrom (5-2) got some help at last. He allowed two runs — one earned — in eight innings to snap a two-game skid and win for the first time in six starts since May 18 against the Diamondbacks.

One day before his 30th birthday, the right-hander struck out seven and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.51. The 12 runs New York scored Monday were more than the team managed in his previous eight starts combined.