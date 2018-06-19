In death, young man is at forefront of US-North Korea drama

CINCINNATI (AP) — Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-bir) legacy is still being written, one year after his death.

The 22-year-old U.S. college student who died in a Cincinnati hospital just days after his release from North Korea in a vegetative state has been remembered prominently during a dramatic shift in U.S.-North Korean relations.

President Donald Trump says the death of the "very special person" galvanized determination to deal with North Korea, leading to his history-making summit with Kim Jong Un. Trump said in Singapore that Warmbier "did not die in vain."

Parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier expressed appreciation for Trump's comments, and said they hope "something positive" comes from the summit.

But they also have kept up criticism of North Korea's treatment of Otto during his 17-plus months of captivity, recently filing a federal lawsuit.