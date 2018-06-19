  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/19 11:35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 011—2 6 3
Cleveland 031 011 00x—6 9 1

Covey, Santiago (6), Minaya (6), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Bauer, Marshall (8), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 6-5. L_Covey 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Davidson (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (5).

Tampa Bay 202 000 000—4 4 3
Houston 000 201 002—5 10 1

Stanek, Venters (2), Andriese (3), Alvarado (6), Castillo (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and W.Ramos; Cole, Harris (8), McHugh (9) and McCann, Stassi. W_McHugh 2-0. L_Romo 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (9).

Texas 104 000 010—6 8 2
Kansas City 002 100 000—3 9 0

Colon, Diekman (7), Barnette (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Kennedy, Flynn (7), Peralta (7), Grimm (9) and S.Perez. W_Colon 4-4. L_Kennedy 1-7. Sv_Kela (16). HRs_Texas, Choo (13), Beltre (3).

INTERLEAGUE
New York 000 210 000—3 9 0
Washington 120 002 00x—5 8 1

Tanaka, Green (6), Shreve (7), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez; G.Gonzalez, Wander Suero (6), Sammy Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Pedro Severino. W_Wander Suero 1-0. L_Green 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_New York, Austin (8). Washington, Soto (6), Rendon (6).

New York 100 020 100—4 9 0
Washington 010 100 000—2 7 1

Gray, Holder (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine; Fedde, Collins (6), Wander Suero (6), Sammy Solis (7), Kelley (8), Grace (9) and Pedro Severino. W_Gray 5-4. L_Fedde 0-2. Sv_Chapman (21). HRs_New York, Hicks (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 10x—1 7 0

Chacin, Hader (7), Barnes (8) and Kratz; T.Williams, Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 6-4. L_Chacin 6-2. Sv_Vazquez (14).

St. Louis 001 000 102 1—5 9 1
Philadelphia 400 000 000 2—6 8 1
(10 innings)

Mikolas, Mayers (6), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9), Bowman (10) and Molina; Pivetta, E.Ramos (8), Arano (9), Morgan (9), Thompson (10) and Knapp. W_Thompson 1-0. L_Bowman 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (7), Carpenter (11), Pham (11). Philadelphia, Herrera (10).