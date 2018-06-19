  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/19 11:24
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 22 .681
Boston 49 24 .671
Toronto 33 38 .465 15
Tampa Bay 33 39 .458 15½
Baltimore 20 50 .286 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 33 .535
Detroit 36 37 .493 3
Minnesota 31 37 .456
Chicago 24 47 .338 14
Kansas City 22 50 .306 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 25 .662
Seattle 46 26 .639 2
Los Angeles 38 34 .528 10
Oakland 36 36 .500 12
Texas 30 44 .405 19

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Miami 4

Toronto 8, Washington 6

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, Kansas City 4

Texas 13, Colorado 12

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Boston 9, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 2-1) at Toronto (Garcia 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 3-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-7), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Koch 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.