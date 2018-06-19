List of winners from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Saturday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California:

Movie of the year: "Black Panther"

Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Show of the Year: "Stranger Things"

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Kiss: Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson in "Love, Simon"

Comedic performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Fight: Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman"

Hero: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Villain: Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"

Team: "It"

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, "Stranger Things"

Generation: Chris Pratt

Trailblazer: Lena Waithe

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, "Riverdale"

Reality Series: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Music Documentary: "Gaga: Five Foot Two"

Musical Moment: "Stranger Things"