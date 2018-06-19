Minnesota, Houston, Sums

|Minnesota
First half_None.
Second half_1, Houston, Manotas 7 (Lundquist), 47th minute.
Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Houston, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 67th; Fuenmayor, Houston, 89th; Seitz, Houston, 90th; Kallman, Houston, 93rd.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Guido Gonzalez. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Weed, Francisco Bermudez. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
A_1930 (22,039)
|Lineups
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Tyrone Mears, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Carter Manley (Alexi Gomez, 62nd); Collin Martin (Frantz Pangop, 62nd), Collen Warner, Rasmus Schuller; Miguel Ibarra, Christian Ramirez (Mason Toye, 75th), Darwin Quintero.
Houston_Chris Seitz; Kevin Garcia, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Philippe Senderos, Adam Lundqvist; Eric Alexander, Eric Bird, Arturo Alvarez (Tomas Martinez, 83rd), Luis Gil, Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 72nd); Mauro Manotas (Alberth Elis, 60th).