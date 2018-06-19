'Black Panther' and 'Stranger Things' win big at MTV Awards

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is cr
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — "Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" are the big winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, each taking home four trophies.
"Black Panther" won the movie of the year award, and Chadwick Boseman won two statues for best hero and best performance in a movie. Michael B. Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger, won best villain.
The kids of "Stranger Things" won three awards for most frightened performance, best performance, best musical moment and best show.
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, couldn't make the event due to an injury. She previously revealed on her Instagram account that she a broken kneecap. Brown accepted the award for best performance via satellite.
The awards were handed out Saturday in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast Monday night.