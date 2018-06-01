  1. Home
  2. World

Kim Jong-Un is in China for third visit with Xi Jinping

The two leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's denuclearization and future negotiations with the Trump White House

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/19 10:28

Image from the first Kim-Xi meeting, March, 2018 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un returned to China Tuesday, June 19 to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Kim will reportedly travel to Beijing this week, to meet with Xi possibly as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, and discuss matters relating to the United States and the recent Summit meeting between Kim and Trump which was held on June 12.

This will be the third time that Kim and Xi have met in China; the first meeting was March 25-28, and the second May 7-8. To date, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are the only heads of state the young Korean leader has met.

The Japanese publication Asian Nikkei Review reports that Kim Jong-Un is flying to Beijing on this trip, rather than using his special armored train.

The report suggests that during the meeting with Xi and Chinese officials, Kim will discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and potential negotiating strategies he might adopt in meeting with the US moving forward.

Kim will likely also be seeking to secure Chinese support and appeal for increased economic cooperation once international sanctions have been lifted.
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
China
North Korea
nuclear weapons
Korean Peninsula

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways re-list Taiwan as 'China Taiwan' on Chinese website
2018/06/18 17:24
Human Rights Watch sends letter to EU asking for China to free Taiwan activist
2018/06/16 14:59
China squeezes Taiwan's international space: U.S. Congress report
2018/06/16 10:10
Trump's tariffs: What they are and how China is responding
2018/06/16 05:03
Trump administration announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute
2018/06/15 20:09