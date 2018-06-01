Kim Jong-Un is in China for third visit with Xi Jinping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un returned to China Tuesday, June 19 to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



Kim will reportedly travel to Beijing this week, to meet with Xi possibly as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, and discuss matters relating to the United States and the recent Summit meeting between Kim and Trump which was held on June 12.

This will be the third time that Kim and Xi have met in China; the first meeting was March 25-28, and the second May 7-8. To date, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are the only heads of state the young Korean leader has met.



The Japanese publication Asian Nikkei Review reports that Kim Jong-Un is flying to Beijing on this trip, rather than using his special armored train.



The report suggests that during the meeting with Xi and Chinese officials, Kim will discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and potential negotiating strategies he might adopt in meeting with the US moving forward.

Kim will likely also be seeking to secure Chinese support and appeal for increased economic cooperation once international sanctions have been lifted.