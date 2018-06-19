Shinkowa Pharmaceutical, Provider of World's First Rejuvenative Health Food, Provides Update on Rejuvenation Research

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Megumi Tanaka) whose goal is to achieve productive aging around the world, has acquired all shares of Hakushindo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), an organization that provides research funds to the Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine at the Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences, the organization that has carried out the world’s first clinical study of the long-term oral intake (24 weeks) of β nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN).

Clinical studies on oral NMN intake are currently underway at Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences: Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine. (However, there are no plans for public disclosure of the clinical research results. NMN provided by Shinkowa Pharmaceutical is used in this clinical research.) UMIN trial ID: UMIN000025739 http://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=UMIN000025739 (Growth hormone increase observed, mitochondrial activity observed, Sirtuin gene expression being assessed)

Based on the results of these clinical studies at Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences: Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical intends to develop products based on the newly discovered effects of NMN, and to continue clinical researches in fields where potential effect is demonstrated.

With an aim to create a world of productive aging, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical is conducting clinical researches and providing NMN PURE 3000 and other supplements containing NMN through the NMN supplement brand Mirailab.

It is unfortunate to see products from other companies that are suspected imitation and counterfeit products carrying “NMN” in the name and that may not actually contain NMN. We are also aware of product designs and advertisements that give customers a false impression that they are Shinkowa Pharmaceutical’s products. We receive inquiries from customers whether these products are our products and whether they contain NMN.

As mentioned above, NMN contained in our products are used for the clinical researches at Hiroshima University, a national university in Japan. The products are manufactured and stored under strict control.

Products in the following website and NMN PURE VIP 9000 and NMN PURE PREMIUM 6000 are the only products we offer. Please be advised that Shinkowa Pharmaceutical is not related to other products in any way. For questions about our products, please contact us using the information provided below.

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Online shop http://mirai-lab.jpn.com/

We are the company that will achieve productive aging worldwide with advancing biomedical science.

Company profile Company name: Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Representative: Megumi Tanaka Location: 2-30-11 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Business description: Health food and cosmetics distribution and trade URL: http://shinkowapharma.com/

