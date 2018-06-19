  1. Home
  2. World

Dozens missing after ferry sinking at Indonesia's Lake Toba

By  Associated Press
2018/06/19 10:01

Indonesian search and rescue team on the boat search for a ferry carrying about 80 passengers which sank on Monday, in Toba lake, North Sumatera, Indo

Relatives weep at Tigaras port after learning that their family members are among the passengers of a ferry which sank on Monday, in Simalungun, North

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of people are missing after a ferry sank on Indonesia's Lake Toba, casting a tragic pall over holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month.

Cellphone video released Tuesday by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows the crew of another ferry attempting to rescue people struggling in the waters shortly after the sinking Monday evening but being hampered by bad weather and rough waters.

Local police chief Marudut Liberty Panjaitan said 18 people have been rescued and one death confirmed. He said 49 people were confirmed missing, based on reports from relatives.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter that initial estimates were that 80 people were on board but there was no passenger manifest and the number may range from 70 to 130.