Notification on Enabling and Scientifically Proving Rejuvenative Effect with Health Food (NMN Supplements) Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Announces Acquisition of All Shares of Hakushindo Pharmaceutical

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Megumi Tanaka), a company striving to achieve rejuvenation with health food and conducting clinical studies to scientifically confirm the effect, has acquired all shares of Hakushindo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), an organization that provides research funds to the Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine at the Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences, the organization that has carried out the world's first clinical study of the long-term oral intake (24 weeks) of β nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). (Growth hormone increase observed, mitochondrial activity observed, Sirtuin gene expression being assessed)

Clinical studies on oral NMN intake are currently underway at Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences: Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine. (However, there are no plans for public disclosure of the clinical research results.) UMIN trial ID: UMIN000025739 http://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=UMIN000025739

Based on the results of these clinical studies at Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences: Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical intends to develop products based on the newly discovered effects of NMN, and to continue clinical researches in fields where potential effect is demonstrated.

Although we do not plan to publicly announce the results of this clinical study, we do intend to actively disclose the information free of charge to researchers and organizations involved in NMN research.

In September 2015, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical commissioned private clinical trial contractor DRC Co., Ltd. to implement the world's first human clinical trial of NMN. The trial has been completed and we have already received the clinical results.

By acquiring the shares of Hakushindo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., we will further build the database of clinical trial results of Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences: Project Research Center For Clinical Trials and Preventative Medicine.

About study conducted by DRC Co., Ltd. Clinical trial name: Study on the Lipid Improvement Effects of Ingesting Foods and Compounds Containing Resveratrol and Nicotinamide Mononucleotides Protocol identifier: F_1507092 Version 1 prepared on: September 1, 2015 Version No.: Version 1 Ethics Review Committee approval date: September 4, 2015

While we currently procure NMN from a manufacturer, we have signed a technology licensing agreement regarding NMN manufacturing, aiming to establish and start operating the second NMN manufacturing facility in Japan (production volume: about 3 tons/year) by the end of this year. We believe that this will significantly lower the cost of products in the market as well as future releases.

In order to realize productive aging worldwide and continue to innovate and contribute, we have also begun preparations to increase our capital through a third-party share allocation. The funds raised will be used for capital investments related to the establishment of an NMN manufacturing facility (factory construction costs, employment expenses), as well as the costs of carrying out numerous human clinical trials in order to request the examination of several patents we have filed. Shinkowa Pharmaceutical has also started preparing to list the business in the catalyst market on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and registering it with CapBridge. We also intend to seek business tie-ups with companies that are actively looking to invest in the NMN business and the field of productive aging.

We are the company that will achieve productive aging worldwide with advancing biomedical science.

Company profile Company name: Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Representative: Megumi Tanaka Location: 2-30-11 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Business description: Health food and cosmetics distribution and trade URL: http://shinkowapharma.com/

