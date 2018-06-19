Heavy rain alert issued for 12 cities, counties in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As southwesterly air flows and the periphery of a tropical depression continue to affect Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued heavy rain advisories for 12 counties and cities in the country, as well as a strong wind advisory the entire nation.

A heavy rain advisory is in effect for Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Penghu County. An extremely heavy rain advisory is in effect for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Pingtung County.

People in the areas covered by the heavy rain advisories are warned to be vigilant for sudden downpours, lightning strikes and strong wind gusts.