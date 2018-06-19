Road collapse injures 3 in Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Heavy rain has caused a section of road to collapse in Tainan City (臺南市), leaving 3 people with minor injuries.

The road collapse which looks similar to a sinkhole, occurred at 7.00 a.m. this morning at an underpass at Linsen Road (林森路) in Tainan's East District (東區).

The incident occurred at the underpass near the intersection of Linsen Road Section 1 and Datong Road (大同路).

The collapsed section of road is approximately 4.7 meters long, 4 meters wide and 2 meters deep.

3 scooter drivers were injured by unwittingly driving into the sinkhole.



3 scooters in the sinkhole. (Source: 李奇育, Facebook group: 台南諸事會社)

All 3 casualties received minor injuries and were sent to Chi Mei Hospital (奇美醫院) for medical treatment, reported FTV.

A section of Linsen Road near to the accident has been closed, and roadwork crews are at the scene to begin repairs.