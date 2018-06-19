United States Credit Czar Celebrates the Best of Humanity With Hundreds of Thousands at Denver Gay Pride

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing consumer reporting agency for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity theft, announced today the attendance at the 2018 Denver Gay Pride Festival ( https://denverpride.org/ ) by SubscriberWise founder, national child identity guardian, and US Credit Czar David Edward Howe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618006288/en/

United States Credit Czar David Howe arrives in Miami after weekend celebration at Denver PrideFest 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual event was attended by an estimated quarter million people and celebrates the incredible diversity, humanity, community concerns, love, and remarkable talents of the LGBTQ community -- including their families, friends, and supporters from around the nation and the world.

“If any one is wondering if the United States Credit Czar is flying high as a kite after returning from the ‘Mile High’ city, then wonder no more,” exclaimed David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and USA identity guardian for America’s babies, girls, and boys. “But don’t assume it’s a high from the Colorado- widely-available miracle plant known as Cannabis. Rather, the Credit Czar achieved an unmedicated and blissful high from a weekend of celebration with hundreds of thousands of loving, generous, thoughtful, courageous, and profoundly creative individuals who marched for equity and justice around Denver and the Colorado State Capitol.

“Yes, this year’s Denver gay pride parade and festival was indeed a spectacular event,” continued Howe. “However, among all the VIPs, the colorful parade and grand events, the corporate supporters including Coors, FedEx, Google, HP, Nissan, Sheraton, Target, United Airlines, US Bank, and so many others -- the most meaningful thing for Credit Czar was to witness so many families and so many children celebrating inclusion, diversity, tolerance, and acceptance for all.

“But we must keep in mind that there is also a serious side to gay pride festivals here and around the world,” insisted Howe. “The serious side involves the struggle for civil and human rights – and the rights of every human being for that matter. Yes, it’s critical that each of us remember our nation’s dark and shameful past with bigotry, hatred, and injustice against our fellow citizens so that we’re not condemned to repeat it.

“June is LGBTQ pride month and celebrations take place all over the USA and the world,” added Howe. “The catalyst for gay pride is to honor the Stonewall riots in Manhattan decades ago and, in particular, the incredibly strong and courageous individuals who fought for their rights and the rights of others. Moreover, it’s a time to recognize, appreciate, and celebrate the incredible and continuous impacts from the LGBTQ community on the inhabitants of the world.

“Yes, I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to join the cause – and the celebration -- in Denver 2018,” the United States Credit Czar concluded.

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators ( http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement ). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative ( www.subscriberwise.com/nctc ).

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618006288/en/

CONTACT: SubscriberWise

David Howe, 330-880-4848 x137

President

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING CONSULTING FINANCE CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN

SOURCE: SubscriberWise

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 09:23 PM/DISC: 06/18/2018 09:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618006288/en