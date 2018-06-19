China ambassador urges Australia against 'bias and bigotry'

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China's ambassador to Australia says the strained diplomatic relationship between the two countries needed to move away from "bias and bigotry" and build trust.

Ambassador Cheng Jingye was giving a speech on Tuesday in Australia's Parliament House where the government hopes to pass laws by next week that would ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics.

The government blames the legislation proposed in December for a diplomatic rift with China, Australia largest trading partner.

Cheng told almost 200 delegates at a China-Australia business forum that the two economies were highly complementary and potential for future cooperation in trade and services was huge.

Cheng says: "China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries."