US, Amnesty International call for justice in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States' top diplomat and a global human rights group have called for the Honduran government to hold members of that country's security forces responsible for alleged abuses after last November's elections.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez the need to pursue those responsible.

Hernandez, who was re-elected to a second term in elections that opponents called fraudulent, visited Pompeo in Washington.

That meeting followed Amnesty International's release of a report on the post-election protests. The group says authorities used excessive force and denied due process to those arrested.

Amnesty says 118 people face charges related to the protests, but no member of the security forces has been charged in any of the 32 deaths.