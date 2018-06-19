The Latest: Information wanted in XXXTentacion's death

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on rapper XXXtentacion's fatal shooting in Florida (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Authorities in Florida say they're searching for two suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper-singer XXXtentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says two armed suspects approached the 20-year-old rising star outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 954-321-4210. Anonymous leads can be left at 954-493-TIPS.

Investigators say the shooting may have been a possible robbery. XXXtentacion was brought to a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

6:45 p.m.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?'', but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

