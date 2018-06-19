UN chief warns Gaza violence is close 'to the brink of war'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the escalation of violence in Gaza is a warning to all "how close to the brink of war the situation is," and he's urging Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers to recommit to the cease-fire that ended their 2014 war.

The U.N. chief says in a report to the Security Council obtained Monday by The Associated Press that he is "shocked" by the Israeli Defense Forces use of live fire since protests began in Gaza on March 30.

Guterres also warned that rockets fired at Israel and attempts to breach the Gaza-Israel border fence by some members of Hamas and other militant groups not only risk Israeli and Palestinian lives but "efforts to restore dignity and the prospects of a livable future for Palestinians in Gaza."