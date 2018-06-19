Case challenging Wisconsin's 'cocaine mom' law is dismissed

A three-judge federal appeals panel has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's so-called "cocaine mom" law, saying the case is moot because the plaintiff moved out of state.

The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by then-Wisconsin resident Tammy Loertscher, who claimed her rights were violated when she was jailed during her pregnancy after methamphetamine was found in her body.

Wisconsin law permits the detention of pregnant women suspected of drug abuse.

A U.S. District Court judge found the law was unconstitutional last year and issued an injunction saying it couldn't be enforced. But the law remained in effect while the state appealed.

On Monday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said Loertscher left Wisconsin so she no longer needs protection from the statute.

Loertscher has the option to appeal.