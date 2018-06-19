King and queen of Spain wrap up visit to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have visited a museum exhibit featuring Spanish masterpieces as they wrap up their visit to San Antonio.

The royal couple came to San Antonio to celebrate the Texas city's tricentennial and its roots as a Spanish colonial village. On Monday they inaugurated an exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art that features masterpieces from museums in Madrid, including works by El Greco, Diego Velazquez and Francisco Goya.

Also on Monday, the royal couple attended a summit featuring young Hispanic leaders.

Their activities on Sunday included attending a welcoming ceremony before touring the San Jose Mission site.

The king and queen will meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House.