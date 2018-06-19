Sweden: Several wounded in shooting in Malmo

At least five people were wounded in a shooting in the southern city of Malmo on Monday evening, Swedish police said. According to local media, the attack took place in the downtown Drottninggatan area.

One witness told the Aftonbladet newspaper that he heard 15-20 shots near a local internet cafe. Police have urged the public to remain calm. They added that they have established a perimeter in Drottninggatan and that they did not have reason to think the incident was terrorism-related.

"There are no signs that this is terror-related," said police spokesman Fredrik Bratt. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".

Aftonbladet also reported that a group of people were shot at after leaving the cafe, which was near a police station, allowing officers to reach the scene immediately.

Feuds between rival criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place in major Swedish cities in recent years.

es/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)