Spanish PM vows to exhume Franco from controversial site

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he wants to remove the remains of the late dictator Francisco Franco from a controversial mausoleum and turn the site into a monument for reconciliation.

Sanchez told national broadcaster TVE on Monday that Spain "cannot afford symbols that separate Spaniards."

The socialist leader wants to turn the Valley of the Fallen into "a mausoleum for victims of fascism." He says that "it's not about opening wounds, it's about closing them."

More than 33,000 dead from both sides of Spain's 1936-1939 civil war are buried alongside Franco's remains at the neoclassical mausoleum northwest of Madrid.

Sanchez revealed the idea during his first media interview since taking office earlier this month. He became prime minister after parliament voted out the previous conservative administration.