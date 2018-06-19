AP PHOTOS: European teams sweep Day 5 of World Cup

South Korea's Lee Yong is challenged by Sweden's Marcus Berg during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in t
Sweden's Mikael Lustig, left, and South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo battle for the ball during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon goes airborne during a challenge with Sweden's Marcus Berg during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the
South Korea's Kim Min-woo sits on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after he scored his side's third goal during the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World
Belgium players celebrate after Romelo Lukaku scored their side's second goal as Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, top, picks the ball inside the goal d
Belgium's team celebrates after winning the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russi
People walk around the stadium before the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd,
England's team celebrate after scoring their side's opening goal against Tunisia during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 socc
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, right, kisses the pitch as he celebrates after scoring during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 socce
Tunisia's captain Wahbi Khazri, left, and England's Dele Alli compete for the ball during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgogra
England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgogra
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup
England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrates his team's 2-1 win at the end of the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World
MOSCOW (AP) — Day 5 of the World Cup was a European sweep.
Three favored teams from Europe — Sweden, Belgium and England — won their World Cup openers over squads from elsewhere.
England's win was the most dramatic, 2-1 over Tunisia on a header by Harry Kane in stoppage time. Earlier Monday, Sweden got past South Korea 1-0 and Belgium had little trouble with Tunisia in a 3-0 win.