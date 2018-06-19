BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2476 Down 43
Jul 2544 2544 2449 2509 Down 43
Sep 2498 Down 36
Sep 2508 2522 2432 2476 Down 43
Dec 2523 2537 2456 2498 Down 36
Mar 2523 2536 2460 2500 Down 33
May 2527 2527 2463 2501 Down 32
Jul 2527 2527 2473 2510 Down 28
Sep 2533 2533 2487 2517 Down 26
Dec 2540 2540 2491 2519 Down 29
Mar 2527 Down 28
May 2531 Down 28