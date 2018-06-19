  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 116.70 Down .85
Jul 115.40 115.80 114.30 114.45 Down .75
Sep 120.15 Down .85
Sep 118.00 118.10 116.55 116.70 Down .85
Dec 121.50 121.55 120.05 120.15 Down .85
Mar 124.80 125.00 123.50 123.65 Down .85
May 127.60 127.60 125.90 126.00 Down .85
Jul 129.90 129.90 128.10 128.20 Down .85
Sep 131.95 131.95 130.10 130.15 Down .85
Dec 134.25 134.30 132.95 132.95 Down .85
Mar 137.05 137.15 135.75 135.75 Down .85
May 138.85 138.85 137.45 137.45 Down .85
Jul 139.15 Down .85
Sep 140.75 Down .85
Dec 143.00 Down .85
Mar 145.30 Down .85
May 146.55 Down .85