New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|116.70
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|115.40
|115.80
|114.30
|114.45
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|120.15
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|118.00
|118.10
|116.55
|116.70
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|121.50
|121.55
|120.05
|120.15
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|124.80
|125.00
|123.50
|123.65
|Down
|.85
|May
|127.60
|127.60
|125.90
|126.00
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|129.90
|129.90
|128.10
|128.20
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|131.95
|131.95
|130.10
|130.15
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|134.25
|134.30
|132.95
|132.95
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|137.05
|137.15
|135.75
|135.75
|Down
|.85
|May
|138.85
|138.85
|137.45
|137.45
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|139.15
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|140.75
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|143.00
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|145.30
|Down
|.85
|May
|146.55
|Down
|.85