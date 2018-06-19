New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|313.60
|313.60
|309.25
|310.35 Down 3.75
|Jul
|313.60
|315.15
|309.65
|310.65 Down 3.80
|Aug
|314.55
|315.50
|311.00
|311.75 Down 3.80
|Sep
|315.85
|317.30
|311.85
|312.90 Down 3.70
|Oct
|316.20
|316.55
|313.00
|313.85 Down 3.70
|Nov
|314.90 Down 3.65
|Dec
|319.50
|319.70
|314.65
|315.60 Down 3.65
|Jan
|316.20
|316.50
|316.20
|316.50 Down 3.70
|Feb
|317.30 Down 3.70
|Mar
|321.00
|321.75
|317.20
|317.90 Down 3.60
|Apr
|320.85
|320.85
|318.60
|318.60 Down 3.65
|May
|322.45
|322.65
|318.30
|319.00 Down 3.70
|Jun
|319.70 Down 3.70
|Jul
|319.85
|320.20
|319.85
|320.00 Down 3.70
|Aug
|320.60 Down 3.70
|Sep
|321.00 Down 3.65
|Oct
|321.50 Down 3.70
|Nov
|321.70 Down 3.65
|Dec
|321.85 Down 3.60
|Jan
|322.15 Down 3.60
|Feb
|322.40 Down 3.60
|Mar
|322.65 Down 3.60
|Apr
|323.00 Down 3.60
|May
|323.40 Down 3.60
|Jul
|323.75 Down 3.45
|Sep
|323.80 Down 3.45
|Dec
|323.75 Down 3.45
|Mar
|323.80 Down 3.45
|May
|323.85 Down 3.45
|Jul
|323.90 Down 3.45
|Sep
|323.95 Down 3.45
|Dec
|324.00 Down 3.45
|Mar
|324.05 Down 3.45
|May
|324.10 Down 3.45
|Jul
|324.15 Down 3.45
|Sep
|324.20 Down 3.45
|Dec
|324.25 Down 3.45
|Mar
|324.30 Down 3.45
|May
|324.35 Down 3.45