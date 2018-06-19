  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2018/06/19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 313.60 313.60 309.25 310.35 Down 3.75
Jul 313.60 315.15 309.65 310.65 Down 3.80
Aug 314.55 315.50 311.00 311.75 Down 3.80
Sep 315.85 317.30 311.85 312.90 Down 3.70
Oct 316.20 316.55 313.00 313.85 Down 3.70
Nov 314.90 Down 3.65
Dec 319.50 319.70 314.65 315.60 Down 3.65
Jan 316.20 316.50 316.20 316.50 Down 3.70
Feb 317.30 Down 3.70
Mar 321.00 321.75 317.20 317.90 Down 3.60
Apr 320.85 320.85 318.60 318.60 Down 3.65
May 322.45 322.65 318.30 319.00 Down 3.70
Jun 319.70 Down 3.70
Jul 319.85 320.20 319.85 320.00 Down 3.70
Aug 320.60 Down 3.70
Sep 321.00 Down 3.65
Oct 321.50 Down 3.70
Nov 321.70 Down 3.65
Dec 321.85 Down 3.60
Jan 322.15 Down 3.60
Feb 322.40 Down 3.60
Mar 322.65 Down 3.60
Apr 323.00 Down 3.60
May 323.40 Down 3.60
Jul 323.75 Down 3.45
Sep 323.80 Down 3.45
Dec 323.75 Down 3.45
Mar 323.80 Down 3.45
May 323.85 Down 3.45
Jul 323.90 Down 3.45
Sep 323.95 Down 3.45
Dec 324.00 Down 3.45
Mar 324.05 Down 3.45
May 324.10 Down 3.45
Jul 324.15 Down 3.45
Sep 324.20 Down 3.45
Dec 324.25 Down 3.45
Mar 324.30 Down 3.45
May 324.35 Down 3.45