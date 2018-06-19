The Latest: Grassley disagrees with inspector general report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an inspector general report that criticizes the FBI and Justice Department (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee disagrees with a report from the Justice Department's inspector general that said the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe was not politically motivated.

Before a hearing on the report Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok (struhk) and Lisa Page criticizing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump "prove that's false."

Both officials worked on the Clinton probe and later the department's Russia investigation. In one text, Strzok says, "We'll stop it," regarding a Trump victory.

In the hearing, Grassley said people shouldn't be "fooled" about bias at the department.

Grassley says if the texts hadn't been discovered, Strzok and Page would still be investigating Trump and "texting about how they despised President Trump" and his voters.

___

2:25 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem."

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the comment during a hearing Monday on an inspector general report that criticizes the FBI and Justice Department for their handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Grassley says "millions of Americans suspect that there is a double standard." He says "they see a story of kid-glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other."

The report last week criticized former FBI Director James Comey for multiple decisions that investigators said broke from protocol. But the inspector general said it found no evidence that political bias affected the outcome of the investigation.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Inspector General Michael Horowitz are the two witnesses.