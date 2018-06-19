Navy Federal Named a Best Place to Work in IT for Fourth Year

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Navy Federal Credit Union today was named a Computerworld 2018 Best Places to Work in IT. The credit union ranks No. 23 among 59 large organizations, and is the only credit union on the list. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Navy Federal has been recognized.

Navy Federal’s IT professionals provide support for the credit union’s 17,000 employees and 7.8 million members.

“At Navy Federal, it’s our mission to provide exceptional member service through our people and our technology,” said Bill Hills, executive vice president and chief information officer. “We work hard to provide our employees with an environment filled with opportunity to learn and develop in the information technology field. The more they are able to grow in this rapidly evolving field, the better service we can provide our members.”

Computerworld compiles that Best Places to Work in IT list based on a questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Additionally, IT professionals are surveyed and their responses are factored into determining the rankings.

In 2018, Navy Federal is placing an emphasis on growing its team in the information services department, with many career opportunities available at the various campus locations, including Pensacola, Fla. and its headquarters in Vienna. For information on jobs at Navy Federal, visit the careers page.

Year after year, Navy Federal is recognized for its dedication to creating a satisfying work environment and an exceptional customer experience. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its eighth year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For ® List, ranking 42 nd, the highest in its history. Additionally, the credit union was recently ranked No. 1 in Customer Experience Excellence by KPMG.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $90 billion in assets, 7.8 million members, 319 branches and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

