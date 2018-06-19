Chase’s ‘BizMobile’ Hits the Road to Deliver Free Consultations for Businesses across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--In this age of food trucks and pop-up shops, Chase is rolling out the BizMobile, a business advice center on wheels. Small business owners can pop in for free consultations on topics that go beyond checking accounts and credit cards.

Industry experts will share advice on social media and digital marketing, leadership and business planning. The 27-foot trailer also has seating for one-on-one consultations and interactive digital content, and its covered outdoor space features refreshments, games and local client products.

“Many business owners don’t have the time or resources to go to a big conference or training class, so we’re hitting the road and meeting them where they are,” said Andrew Kresse, CEO of Business Banking at Chase. “Whether they’re a start-up or fourth-generation, small business owners are always looking for ways to grow and improve. We want to give them the right advice and expertise they need to succeed at that moment.”

Fittingly, the Chase for Business BizMobile will debut in Detroit, aka The Motor City, later this month:

It will stop at additional sites, found here: www.chasebizmobile.com.

In its typical partnering style, Chase for Business enlisted two of its own clients to find, refurbish and staff the trailer. Dallas-based Zen Media helped conceptualize the BizMobile idea and the interior and exterior design, and Detroit-based MRA built it and will manage it.

