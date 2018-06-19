Pompeo: China engaging in 'predatory economics 101'

DETROIT (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an "unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.

Pompeo made the remarks Monday at the Detroit Economic Club, as global markets reacted to trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Both started putting trade tariffs in motion that are set to take effect from July 6.

Pompeo says China's recent claims of "openness and globalization" are "a joke." He says China is a "predatory economic government" that is "long overdue in being tackled."

Pompeo raised the trade issue directly with China last week, when he met in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and others.

Wall Street has viewed the escalating trade tensions with wariness, fearful they could strangle the economic growth achieved during Trump's watch.