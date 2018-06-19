2 dismembered bodies scattered on street in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are investigating the dismembered remains of two men found along a major boulevard in the county's capital.

City prosecutors say the hacked-up body parts were found along with a banner of the kind often used by drug gangs to send threatening messages to rivals.

One of the victims has been identified as a 42-year old man with criminal record.

Mexico City had largely been spared the kind of grisly drug violence that has plagued many other parts of the country.

The body parts were found Sunday morning.