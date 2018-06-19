Blix Bikes Launches the Sol, One of the Lowest Step-Through E-Cruisers on the Market

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Blix Bikes, a leader in innovative and stylish electric bikes introduces the Sol, its new smart and stylishly designed cruiser for a comfortable ride along the boardwalk, to the office or around town. Sol means “the sun” in Swedish and this newest e-bike brings a Scandinavian minimalist design to the nostalgic, upright cruiser.

The new Sol e-cruiser designed with low step-through frame for comfort and style. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for the electric bike enthusiast who craves some fun or is just returning to riding, the Sol features 27.5” wheels, wider swept-back handlebars and a wide seat for laid-back, relaxed riding. “We designed the Sol with the perfect combination of style and e-bike technology to make it accessible for every level of rider,” said Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg. “With an emphasis on comfort, the Sol makes every ride feel like a day at the beach.”

In addition to its European-influenced style and innovative Blix e-bike technology, the Sol includes the following:

Ultra step-through frame with a low entry point for every type of rider. Smooth, quiet ride with a 350W rear-hub motor and upgradable battery system. 7-speed shifting, disc brake equipped 20 mph Class 2-pedal assist with throttle option including 4 levels of assist available to tune the ride. Available in Charcoal and Sky Blue Accessories available include fenders and racks $1,599 MSRP Pre-orders in July; in bike shops and online in August.

Leading the e-Bike Revolution

Blending classic design and modern technology, Blix designs and manufactures stylish and high-performing electric bicycles for everyday living. The battery can be charged on or off the bike and with one touch of a button the electric assistance expands the capabilities for commuters and leisure cyclists. Select Blix models come with additional features such as built-in front and rear LED safety lights, comfortable grips and seats, a kickstand and fenders, front basket, rear rack and a built-in bike bell.

About Blix

Founded in Santa Cruz, Blix Bikes offers seven, innovative models including commuters, cruisers, and electric folding bikes, with over 100 dealers in North America and an e-commerce site. Every Blix e-bike is made with user-friendly features as an alternative mode of transportation and recreation.

