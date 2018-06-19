Serbia-Costa Rica Sums

|Serbia
|Costa Rica
First half_None.
Second half_1, Serbia, Aleksandar Kolarov, 56th minute.
Shots_Serbia 10, Costa Rica 10.
Shots On Goal_Serbia 3, Costa Rica 3.
Yellow Cards_Serbia, Branislav Ivanovic, 59th; Aleksandar Prijovic, 90th. Costa Rica, Francisco Calvo, 22nd; David Guzman, 56th.
Offsides_Serbia 3, Costa Rica 1.
Fouls Committed_Serbia 15, Costa Rica 18.
Corner Kicks_Serbia 4, Costa Rica 5.
Referee_Malang Diedhiou, Senegal. Assistant Referees_Djibril Camara, Senegal; El Hadji Malick Samba, Senegal; Clement Turpin, France. 4th Official_Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, Ethiopia.
A_41,970.
|Lineups
Serbia: Vladimir Stojkovic; Branislav Ivanovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Nikola Milenkovic, Dusko Tosic; Adem Ljajic (Filip Kostic, 70th), Nemanja Matic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luka Milivojevic, Dusan Tadic (Antonio Rukavina, 83rd); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Aleksandar Prijovic, 90th).
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas; Jhonny Acosta, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Cristian Gamboa, Giancarlo Gonzalez; Celso Borges, David Guzman (Daniel Colindres, 73rd), Bryan Ruiz; Marcos Urena (Joel Campbell, 66th), Johan Venegas (Christian Bolanos, 60th).