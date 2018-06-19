Killings of police in Mexico draw condemnation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's governmental human rights commission says there has been "an unusual increase" in killings of police and soldiers in recent months, and is calling for better investigation of their deaths.

The commission said Monday the majority of the killings have gone unpunished.

The commission condemned the killing of six police officers Friday in the central state of Puebla by suspected fuel thieves.

In April, gunmen attacked a state police convoy in the southern state of Guerrero, killing six officers.

Demonstrations in several states against police and military presence in recent months have grown violent, and some of the protests may have been infiltrated by gang members or sympathizers.