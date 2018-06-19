Platinum Dermatology Expands Footprint in Arizona with Camelback Dermatology

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Platinum Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”) announced today that Camelback Dermatology & Skin Surgery has joined its network, expanding Platinum’s presence in Arizona. Led by Kristine A. Romine, MD, Camelback Dermatology has been serving patients’ medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology needs in the Phoenix Valley since 2003. Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician services organization with a growing network of highly reputable physicians in Texas and Arizona.

“We are honored and excited to join the Platinum network, to collaborate with the esteemed physicians already a part of Platinum, and to help lay the foundation in Phoenix as the premier dermatology partner for long-term growth and success,” says Dr. Kristine Romine. “Platinum offers the most physician-friendly model of all those we considered. I am most excited to become part of the Arizona Clinical Advisory Board, where I will work alongside my network colleagues to collaborate on clinical matters, and work in tandem with Platinum management to set business strategy.”

“We are thrilled to see the Platinum network grow so quickly in Arizona,” says Gary McCracken, MD, a founder of CDPS and member of the Arizona Clinical Advisory Board. “Dr. Romine and her team at Camelback Dermatology & Skin Surgery are excellent additions to our network and to the Clinical Advisory Board. We are honored to become colleagues in this growing network of quality dermatology care centers.”

“We are pleased to grow our network in Arizona with the caliber of Camelback Dermatology. With CDPS and Dr. Romine as Clinical Advisory Board partners, we feel very good about our position for continued growth in Arizona and about our strategy to remain relevant in our key markets of Texas and Arizona,” says Greg DeAtkine, CEO, Platinum.

Platinum’s model is centered on alignment and collaboration between physicians and management where physicians drive clinical decisions and business decisions are made together with Platinum management’s deep expertise and resources. Physicians are encouraged to collaborate—sharing ideas and proven protocols to enhance operations and refine quality patient care. To learn more about a partnership with Platinum, visit www.platinumderm.com or contact Michael Pennington, VP of Strategy and Business Development, michael.pennington@platinumderm.com.

About Platinum Dermatology Partners

Platinum Dermatology Partners builds true partnerships with highly reputable dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class services. Through Platinum’s physician-driven model, physicians retain autonomy over clinical care and their practice brand and culture, while benefiting from the business expertise and shared resources available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers regular collaboration among top-ranked dermatology professionals, and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. Platinum is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in and growing leading healthcare companies across the nation. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit platinumderm.com.

