Hampton by Hilton Opens Nine Properties in the U.S. and Abroad in Advance of Summer Travel Season

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand and a longtime leader in the category, announced the opening of nine new properties, including Hampton Inn by Hilton Opelousas in Louisiana, Hampton Inn by Hilton Benson in North Carolina, and Hampton Inn by Hilton Bourbonnais Kankakee in Illinois. Opened in time for summer travel season, several of the new hotels will welcome guests exploring the U.S. during the classic summer road trip, which remains the most popular vacation option among family travelers (64%) according to a survey by AAA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005837/en/

Rendering of the new Hampton Inn by Hilton Benson, North Carolina (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, the brand expanded its presence globally with new hotels in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland. These openings complement traveler demand for thoughtful service and value-driven accommodations and are part of the tremendous growth of Hampton by Hilton, with more than 2,345 properties in 21 countries and regions, reinforcing the brand’s position as the leader in the upper-midscale category and its reputation as a global brand that is everywhere travelers want and need to be.

“Hampton by Hilton has a strong track record of setting the bar high and delivering an outstanding guest experience backed by the Hampton Guarantee, an industry first that demonstrates our team’s continued commitment to new and returning guests,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “Travelers know that whether they are embarking on the great American road trip or globe-trotting to new destinations, every Hampton team member is dedicated to ensuring a warm, welcoming stay where guests can relax and recharge with intuitively designed guestrooms, modern amenities, and free, healthy, hot breakfast.”

Spotlight Property Openings:

In the past month, the brand welcomed several new properties perfect for summer road trippers, including:

Hampton Inn by Hilton Opelousas , Louisiana: Built off I-49, along one of Louisiana’s scenic byways, this hotel in historic Opelousas is the perfect stop when exploring the state’s Zydeco music history and Cajun food scene with close proximity to museums, authentic dining experiences and unique entertainment. Hampton Inn by Hilton Benson , North Carolina: An ideal pit stop along the I-95 corridor, this pet-friendly hotel with a dog park next door, is located just outside Downtown Raleigh, and offers an outdoor pool and covered pergola with a relaxing fireplace for guests to enjoy on cooler summer nights. Hampton Inn by Hilton Bourbonnais Kankakee , Illinois: Located between Chicago and St. Louis off I-57 and Illinois Route 50, guests can stay on-property to enjoy the hotel’s indoor pool and fitness center or take advantage of the complimentary shuttle to visit nearby restaurants and the Northfield Square Mall.

Hampton also grew its presence in Maryland, Kansas, and Iowa with the addition of Hampton Inn by Hilton Cumberland, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Overland Park South, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Burlington, respectively.

In addition, the brand continued its worldwide expansion adding hotels in Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland with Hampton by Hilton Frankfurt City Centre East, Hampton by Hilton Blackpool and Hampton by Hilton Gdansk Old Town, respectively. Europe remains a key market in the brand’s global growth strategy, with more hotels slated to open in countries such as France, Poland and Switzerland in 2018. The planned European properties are part of Hampton’s robust pipeline of more than 610 hotels, the largest in the brand’s history, with a range of locations from urban, downtown and beach locations to suburban business districts and tertiary destinations.

Travelers getting ready to hit the road this summer can take advantage of Hampton’s Weekend Getaway Package. Explore any of the new properties with the added benefit of a $10 credit to spend in the on-property retail shop, late check-out and premium Wi-Fi.

Every guest will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags 1; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital key access is also available at select properties. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with each Hampton hotel offering complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

Read more about Hampton at hampton.com and newsroom.hilton.com/hampton.

* Release includes Hampton openings from May 22, 2018 through June 13, 2018.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1-ranked lodging franchise for the past nine years, according to Entrepreneur ®, Hampton by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with more than 2,345 properties and more than 238,000 rooms in 21 countries and territories. High-quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, and On The Run TM breakfast bags, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality. Each Hampton by Hilton hotel offers complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee ®. Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi , and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. For more information about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com or news.hampton.com, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

1Available Monday-Friday

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005837/en/

CONTACT: Rachel Kenon

Brand Communications

Focused Service Brands

+1 703 883 5333

rachel.kenon@hilton.com

or

Ailys Toledo

For Hampton by Hilton

+1 305 461 5794

ailys.toledo@rbbcommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS LOUISIANA NORTH CAROLINA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hampton by Hilton

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/18/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005837/en