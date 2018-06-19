Port Houston Names Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Port Houston has named John Moseley Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Ricky Kunz who has elected to retire from the Port of Houston Authority. Moseley served as senior director of trade development since 2010. In his new role, Moseley will take the lead in developing and executing Port Houston’s commercial strategy. Port Houston, a terminal operator, is the fastest growing of the Top 10 container ports in the U.S. and is the largest in breakbulk, steel and project cargo. The greater Port of Houston is the largest port in the U.S. in foreign waterborne tonnage.

”Ricky has been an integral member of my executive leadership team. His expertise has been instrumental in driving our growth strategy for 11 years. We thank Ricky for his contribution to the organization,” Executive Director Roger Guenther said. “John brings the right skill set and energy to carry us forward. We are confident John will take us to the next level.”

In the announcement to Port Houston staff, Chief Operations Officer Tom Heidt noted that Moseley has been a force in driving the port’s trade development efforts, helping to lead in the successful design of and implementation of new growth strategies that have delivered measurable revenue and cargo throughput.

“I’m proud to call Houston home and it’s a true honor to serve this great organization,” Moseley stated. “This is a dynamic team with innovative ideas and together with the infrastructure and high standards of operational excellence Port Houston delivers to our customers every day, we will continue to take Port Houston to new heights.”

Moseley started his career in international supply chain and logistics in 1987 and has held expanding roles in the U.S. and overseas with international freight forwarders, customs house brokers, beneficial cargo owners and ocean carriers Mitsui OSK Lines, COSCO Container Lines and CMA CGM.

Moseley holds a bachelor’s degree in international business administration from California State University at Los Angeles and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Isenberg School of Management.

In his position as CCO, he is responsible for Port Houston’s real estate, trade development, economic development, marketing/external communications and media relations departments and the administration of Harris County’s Foreign Trade Zone. Moseley actively serves in leadership positions of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), American Institute for International Steel (AIIS) and the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP). He is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), NAIOP – Commercial Real Estate Development Association and the Industrial Asset Management Council (IAMC).

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the port’s website at .

