Indonesia: Lake Toba ferry accident leaves dozens missing

At least 80 people were missing after a ferry capsized in Indonesia's Lake Toba late on Monday. According to emergency services, a late-night rescue mission was underway and at least 18 people had been saved and one found dead.

Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the boat sank in bad weather at about 5:30 pm local time (10:§0 UTC).

Later, the local police chief said that The evacuation has been halted due to bad weather. The visibility is only 30 meters (98 feet)."

Authorities believe the traditional was operating illegally with no manifest and the passengers had not been given tickets, as is often the case in the area.

Lake Toba on the island of Sumatra is the largest volcanic lake in the world and a major tourist hotspot.

Since Friday, the Muslim-majority nation has been celebrating the festival of Eid, with millions currently on vacation around the country.

Indeed, the popularity of Lake Toba is such that the Indonesian government has taken special care to try and introduce sustainable tourism measures out of fear that the high level of visitors may be destroying its natural majesty. It is currently on the list to receive UNESCO Geopark certification, which would give it a certain amount of protection from the United Nations.

With 17,000 islands and sometimes lax security checks, maritime accidents are a relatively common occurrence in the vast archipelago that makes up Indonesia.

