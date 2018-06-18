Portable Workplace Mother’s Room at a Fraction of the Cost

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Cost is no longer a barrier for businesses who wish to provide lactation services and support to new mothers. DayOne Baby now offers the affordable, lightweight “Julia” line of Portable Mother’s Rooms. This roomy privacy compliance solution can be easily assembled or transported by a layperson. At pricing ranging from $1,139 to $4,249 with no hidden assembly costs, DayOne Baby has created the most affordable option on the market, without compromising quality. This complements DayOne’s full suite of workplace lactation facilities that include rental of hospital-grade breast pumps, comfort, hygiene and nutrition amenities, as well as HIPAA compliant video-based lactation consulting and education. DayOne is truly a one stop solution for workplace lactation facilities and services.

Portable Mother's Room by DayOne Baby at SHRM Conference(Photo: Business Wire)

DayOne Baby is committed to making it possible for all companies to comply with legislation and provide their employees with extraordinary benefits. From small businesses and unconventional work spaces, to high-end corporations and agencies, DayOne’s Portable Mother’s Rooms are the ideal, affordable solution. The absence of numerous hard-wired fixtures allow personalization.

“Providing well for your lactating employees should be affordable and comfortable,” says DayOne Baby CEO, Esther Kestenbaum. “All new mothers deserve amenities like our Portable Mother’s Room, regardless of where they work or their accessibility considerations. DayOne Baby is passionately committed to supporting women in the workplace, so we are offering a 20% SHRM conference discount –come to our booth or mention SHRM when contacting us to receive a 20% discount for all purchases in the 'Julia line' through June 30 th."

DayOne Baby dominates the corporate lactation services arena, servicing clients like Microsoft, The Golden State Warriors, Netflix, Fitbit, Sephora, Salesforce.com, and many more. DayOne Baby will be showcasing this innovative solution at this year’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference in Chicago, Illinois at booth #3803. All three models are available to order.

About DayOne Baby

DayOne Baby is the leader for corporate lactation products and services and early parenting consulting, education, and support. They provide turn-key services to major corporations as well as smaller companies through HR and benefits departments (for employees and mother's lounges). Visit www.DayOneBaby.com for more information.

