17 Lawyers from Seattle Firm Keller Rohrback Named to 2018 Washington Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--Keller Rohrback L.L.P. is proud to announce that 17 of our attorneys were named to the 2018 Washington Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Super Lawyers honorees are nominated and independently researched, then evaluated by a committee of peers. Only 5 percent of the lawyers in Washington State were selected to the 2018 Washington Super Lawyers list. To make the Rising Stars list, attorneys must be age 40 or younger or have been in practice for less than 10 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005223/en/

Lynn Lincoln Sarko is the Managing Partner of Keller Rohrback L.L.P., which is based in Seattle. He was named to the 2018 Washington Super Lawyers list. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a first-time Rising Stars honoree, it is humbling to be included among this group of extremely talented and well-respected attorneys,” said Michael Meredith, who was selected to this year’s Washington Rising Stars list.

Here are the Keller Rohrback L.L.P. attorneys named to the 2018 Washington Super Lawyers list:

Lynn Lincoln Sarko

Ian Birk

Karen Boxx

Juli Farris

Mark Griffin

Irene Hecht

Tana Lin

Derek Loeser

Isaac Ruiz

William Smart

Karin Swope

Michael Woerner

Here are the Keller Rohrback L.L.P. attorneys named to the 2018 Washington Rising Stars list:

Matthew Gerend

Benjamin Gould

Kathryn Knudsen

Ian Mensher

Michael Meredith

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Keller Rohrback’s lawyers provide legal services to clients nationwide from their offices in Seattle, Phoenix, Oakland, New York, Santa Barbara and Missoula. They offer a wide range of services to clients in many areas of law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at krcomplexlit.com and kellerrohrback.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005223/en/

CONTACT: Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Ardua Harris, 206-623-1900

1201 Third Ave. Suite 3200

Seattle, Washington

aharris@kellerrohrback.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL

SOURCE: Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005223/en