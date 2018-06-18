WWE® 2K19 Cover Superstar AJ Styles Issues International Challenge for Potential One Million Dollar Payday

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2018--2K today announced AJ Styles® as the cover Superstar for , the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. An unparalleled in-ring competitor and distinguished personality recognized globally for his accomplishments spanning nearly two decades, “The Phenomenal One” – also a massive video game enthusiast – will usher in WWE 2K19 ’s worldwide marketing campaign of “Never Say Never” while inviting fans to learn more about the video game. WWE 2K19 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 9, 2018 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005177/en/

2K today announced AJ Styles® as the cover Superstar for WWE® 2K19, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. (Photo: Business Wire)

2K also disclosed initial plans for the groundbreaking WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge*. In a call to action issued by Styles today, eligible entrants can participate in the international contest* via PS4™ system and Xbox One in four steps:

Beat a to-be-announced new mode in the game; Submit a winning promotional video that shows why you will beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19; Make it to the semifinal round of competition and beat the other three semifinalists in WWE 2K19; As the finalist, compete one-on-one in WWE 2K19 against AJ Styles – and defeat him – to win one million dollars.

Additional details surrounding the WWE 2K19Million Dollar Challenge are available at wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge/rules, with further announcements to come later this year.

“As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” said AJ Styles. “From Seth Rollins® last year to Dwayne “The Rock®” Johnson, John Cena®, Stone Cold Steve Austin® and Brock Lesnar®, I am honored to join this incredible list of past WWE 2K cover Superstars and put my own unique stamp on the franchise. Get ready to join me in the virtual ring, because WWE 2K19 and the WWE 2K19Million Dollar Challenge will be nothing short of phenomenal!”

“With AJ Styles at the helm, we’re putting ‘Never Say Never’ to the ultimate test with WWE 2K19 and the WWE 2K19Million Dollar Challenge,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “Each year, we work to deliver the best in WWE product authenticity, gameplay, modes, customization and creative control, and this year will be no different for our passionate worldwide fan base. Buckle in and get ready, as we have some big surprises in store this year!”

In addition, today 2K announced details surrounding WWE 2K19 premium product offerings and their scheduled release dates:

About the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. The WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

Copy of WWE 2K19 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging; Access to WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer); Access to WWE 2K19 pre-order bonus digital content (details announced this summer); Access to WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition digital content (details announced this summer).

About the WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition at participating retailers will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. The WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition includes the following items:

Copy of WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, which includes the following items: Copy of WWE 2K19 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;Access to WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer);Access to WWE 2K19 pre-order bonus digital content (details announced this summer);Access to WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition digital content (details announced this summer); Premium packaging; Exclusive and rare physical collectibles; Limited Edition WWE® SuperCard content.

About WWE 2K19

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K19 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 9, 2018 for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. For more information on WWE 2K19 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K19 and #NeverSayNever or subscribe on YouTube.

About the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge*

Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C. (excluding AZ, CT, MD, and ND), Australia, Belgium, Canada (excluding Quebec), France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain & Switzerland, who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in their state/country/province of residence. WWE 2K19 game and Internet connection are required. Game must be played on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Void in AZ, CT, MD, ND, Quebec and where prohibited. Entry begins 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time on October 9, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 PM Eastern Time on January 31, 2019. Subject to the Official Rules, which will be posted at wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge/rules. Sponsored by 2K Games, Inc. (“2K”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 10 Hamilton Landing, Novato, CA 94949, USA. Grand Prize Tournament is expected to take place in NYC on or about April 7, 2019, result will be announced same day. THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR GRAND PRIZE (MINUS APPLICABLE TAXES) WILL ONLY BE AWARDED IF, AND ONLY IF, THE CONTEST WINNER BEATS AJ STYLES IN THE GRAND PRIZE TOURNAMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE OFFICIAL RULES.

For more information on the WWE 2K19Million Dollar Challenge, please visit wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: WWE Network; major distribution agreements; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including, without limitation, claims relating to CTE; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our revolving credit facility; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercising control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares which are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the relatively small public “float” of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made, are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its new Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.

*According to 2008 - 2018

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005177/en/

CONTACT: 2K

Jaime Jensen, 415-507-7910

jaime.jensen@2k.com

or

FINN Partners for 2K

Nathan Rillo, 310-552-4145

nathan.rillo@finnpartners.com

or

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Alan Lewis, 646-536-2983

Corporate Press

alan.lewis@take2games.com

or

WWE

Mark Vasquez, 203-352-1521

mark.vasquez@wwecorp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TEENS CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Take-Two Interactive

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/18/2018 11:05 AM/DISC: 06/18/2018 11:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005177/en