Florida photographer explores surrealist artist Dali's roots

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Photographer Clyde Butcher is known for his sweeping, evocative black-and-white photos of Florida's Everglades. But when he first arrived in the Sunshine State almost 40 years ago, he looked around and couldn't find anything to photograph.

Then in 1982, he made a trip to St. Petersburg, Florida, and visited the Salvador Dali museum there. He saw a collection of the Spanish artist's work on display. Dali's art inspired Butcher to look at Florida's landscape in a different way.

Butcher's latest work is an homage to the surrealist master Dali, bringing the Florida photographer's career full circle.

The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg commissioned Butcher to travel to Spain to capture Cadaques, Portlligat, Figueres and Cap de Creus — areas where Dali spent his early years, and where he died.